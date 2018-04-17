 (Photo): Suicide Machine Sparks Outrage — Nigeria Today
(Photo): Suicide Machine Sparks Outrage

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

“Sarco”, a euthanasia machine that can assist people to kill themselves at the click of a button, has triggered outrage after it was unveiled at a funeral show in Amsterdam recently. The “3D-printed machine” invented by Philip Nitschke, an Australian doctor who has been advocating legalising euthanasia, comes with a capsule and coffin. “Once inside […]

