Photos: 3 suspected ‘oil thieves’ with Dangote truck in EFCC’s net — Nigeria Today

 Photos: 3 suspected 'oil thieves' with Dangote truck in EFCC's net
Photos: 3 suspected ‘oil thieves’ with Dangote truck in EFCC’s net

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected illegal oil dealers conveying the petroleum products in a Dangote truck. Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested by the Army in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. According to him, […]

