Photos: Bebe Cool excites revelers at the Ultra Music Fest — Nigeria Today

Photos: Bebe Cool excites revelers at the Ultra Music Fest

By Our Reporter

It could be true that the club isn’t the best place to find a good dance all the time; sometimes the bar is where you should go.

Like it has been the tradition of late at Najeera based Nexus Lounge, revelers on Easter Monday were treated to a music fete dubbed the Ultra music fest which featured music mixes from 14 DJs and a performance from Bebe Cool.

The Djs of the night included Alberto, Hot, Aludah, Dash, Mato, GXL, Fas, Beats, Lex, Mr Ripple, Switch, Shan and Ricky star. The music fest was hosted by Meison and MC Zack.

Bebe Cool then stepped in at about 2:30am hyping the crowd even further. Several of the ‘Want it’ hitmaker’s fans even got an opportunity to have a dance with him.

One would think the next day was not a working day as the party went on till late.

