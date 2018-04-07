 Photos: Buhari and Northern Pastor’s forum meeting — Nigeria Today
Photos: Buhari and Northern Pastor’s forum meeting

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News, Photos | 0 comments

A group of Northern Pastors under the umbrella of Arewa Pastors Peace Initiative, Nigeria, APPIN, Thursday in Abuja told President Muhammadu Buhari that those accusing his government of having Islamisation agenda were the opposition elements trying to destabilise the government.

The group who described President Buhari as God sent also promised to liaise with Pastors in Eastern and Western parts of the country to fish out their colleagues allegedly being used by enemies to cause violence by propagating hate speech using the alter of God.

The Arewa Pastors who paid a courtesy visit to President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that they are non denominational that stand for peace and with over 45,000 registered members.

In a speech read at the visit, the National Chairman of APPIN, Bishop John Abu Richard, said that the 19 Northern States Pastors acknowledged the good leadership of President Buhari in restoring the nation’s economy, tackling insecurity challenges and revolutinarise the agricultural sector.

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with a cross-section of the Northern Pastor’s forum, among with are Bishop John Abu Richard, National Secretary, Archbishop Musa Usman Katshina, National Deputy Secretary Bishop Fali Jasibu Indagawa, Bishop Adamu Danja and others after an audience at the Council Chambers State House Abuja
L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, National Chairman, Northern Pastor’s forum, Bishop John Abu Richard, National Secretary, Archbishop Musa Usman Katshina, National Deputy Secretary Bishop Fali Jasibu Indagawa, Bishop Adamu Danja and others during an audience at the Council Chambers State House Abuja
4. L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, National Chairman, Northern Pastor’s forum, among with are Bishop John Abu Richard, National Secretary, Archbishop Musa Usman Katshina, National Deputy Secretary Bishop Fali Jasibu Indagawa, Bishop Adamu Danja and other during an audience at the Council Chambers State House Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari in a handshake with a cross-section of the National Chairman Northern Pastor’s forum, Bishop John Abu Richard, National Secretary, Archbishop Musa Usman Katshina, National Deputy Secretary Bishop Fali Jasibu Indagawa, Bishop Adamu Danja and others after an audience at the Council Chambers State House Abuja

