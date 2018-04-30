PHOTOS: Christians Take to the Streets In Fight for Their Lives — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Christians Take to the Streets In Fight for Their Lives

Following the high amounts of deaths in the North, caused by Fulani Herdsmen, Christians in many parts of Nigeria have stepped out to say enough is enough. In locations such as Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, and many other places. Christians came out in the hundreds waving placards and carrying signs that pleaded with the government to […]

The post PHOTOS: Christians Take to the Streets In Fight for Their Lives appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

