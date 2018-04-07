PHOTOS: Cossy Orjiakor Lays Father to Rest — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Cossy Orjiakor Lays Father to Rest

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor buried her father, Chief Orjiakor, who died earlier this year in January. Cossy who was close to her father and who disclosed that he always worried about her, shared a post on social media as at the time of his death eulogizing him. She’d said; “Dad… Its so surreal….but.. Its OK. God knows best.. […]

The post PHOTOS: Cossy Orjiakor Lays Father to Rest appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

