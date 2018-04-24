 PHOTOS: Dino Melaye Taken to Hospital After Escape Attempt — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Dino Melaye Taken to Hospital After Escape Attempt

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Photos, Politics | 0 comments

A Senator representing Kogi State, Dino Melaye has been taken to the hospital after injuring himself.   The Senator who was taken into custody earlier today allegedly tried to escape from the vehicle that was transporting him to Abuja and in the process injured himself.   Melaye was taken to Zankli hospital in the Mabushi […]

The post PHOTOS: Dino Melaye Taken to Hospital After Escape Attempt appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.