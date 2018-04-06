 Photos From Murdered Singer Alizee’s Last Birthday Before her Death — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Photos From Murdered Singer Alizee’s Last Birthday Before her Death

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment, Photos | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Ali Zainab Nielsen otherwise known as Alizee, was murdered by her Italian husband in their banana island home. Her husband, Peter Nielsen also murdered their 4-year-old daughter Petra Nielsen Her birthday was on the 10th of January this year and it was a star-studded bash, one that spoke of a celebration of life and […]

The post Photos From Murdered Singer Alizee’s Last Birthday Before her Death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.