Photos from the Bridal Shower of Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona — Nigeria Today

Photos from the Bridal Shower of Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona

Xerona, the beautiful daughter of former Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke, has had her bridal shower.

The young woman who had her traditional wedding to her fiance, Derin Phillips aka DJ Caise, last week in Calabar, Cross Rivers, had the bridal shower yesterday.

After their traditional wedding, the lady and her man had their court wedding on Monday, 16th April.

The couple are now left with their white wedding which comes up in a few weeks time.

See more photos from the bridal shower below:

