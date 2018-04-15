Photos from the grand wedding of ex-VP Atiku Abubakar’s son, Tony, in Dubai — Nigeria Today

Photos from the grand wedding of ex-VP Atiku Abubakar’s son, Tony, in Dubai

Photos from the grand wedding of ex-VP Atiku Abubakar’s son, Tony, in DubaiFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his wife, Jennifer, yesterday threw their son, Tony, a grand wedding in Dubai. Tony got married to his fiancée, Whitney.

The wedding took place at the Madinat Jumeriah luxury hotel and from the photos and videos shared online, it was a very classy wedding.

Senator Ben Murray Bruce, AY, Ramsey Nouah were amongst the guests at the wedding.

See more photos and video below;

