 PHOTOS: Ghanaian TV Damsel Bares Cleavage In VGMA 2018 Outfit — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Ghanaian TV Damsel Bares Cleavage In VGMA 2018 Outfit

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress and TV presented Joselyn Dumas stunned onlookers with her dress for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which took place on the 14th of April at the Accra International Conference Centre. The stunning actress let slip some cleavage in her lovely dress as she worked the crowd on the night. She truly loved the dress […]

The post PHOTOS: Ghanaian TV Damsel Bares Cleavage In VGMA 2018 Outfit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.