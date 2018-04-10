 PHOTOS: Nigerian Rapper Olamide Finally Lays Mom to Rest — Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: Nigerian Rapper Olamide Finally Lays Mom to Rest

Posted on Apr 10, 2018

Nigerian rapper and Superstar, Olamide, finally laid is mum to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery away from the cameras as the family wanted a private ceremony with just friends and family. Olamide’s mother died on the 30th of January 2018, which also happened to be his son Maximilliano’s birthday, meaning the rapper had gone on social […]

