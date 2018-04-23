Photos Of Armed Police Officers Who Stormed Senator Dino Melaye’s Residence In Abuja — Nigeria Today

Photos Of Armed Police Officers Who Stormed Senator Dino Melaye’s Residence In Abuja
Earlier today that armed policemen stormed the Abuja residence of senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district. It would be recalled that few hours ago, Melaye was said to have been arrested on his way to Morocco at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport but later found his way back to his house at 11, […]
The post Photos Of Armed Police Officers Who Stormed Senator Dino Melaye’s Residence In Abuja appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!