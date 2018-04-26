 Photos Of Multi-Billion Naira 30,000 Capacity Ultra-Modern Deeper Life Church Auditorium In Lagos — Nigeria Today
Photos Of Multi-Billion Naira 30,000 Capacity Ultra-Modern Deeper Life Church Auditorium In Lagos

Posted on Apr 26, 2018

The new Deeper Life multi-billion naira ultra-modern church auditorium which reportedly gulped about N5 billion has been commissioned. The 30,000 capacity church located in Gbagada area of Lagos state was inaugurated on Tuesday by the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi alongside Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Over 20,000 worshippers thronged […]

