Photos of the new auditorium of Deeper Life Bible Church in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Yesterday was the inauguration of the new headquarters building of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Gbagada.

Pastor Kumuyi while speaking about the beautiful building recently, stated that it was not an advertisement of self or riches but an aim to give God the best.

He also made it clear that funds for the project was gotten from members of the Church.

Pastor Kumuyi said,

“I just want to thank God and, at the same time, commend every member of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Nigeria and beyond, for their patience all through the years the project lasted. Their contributions in terms of finance and human resources despite the challenging times have been heart-warming and praise-worthy,” the cleric said. “The project is not, in any way, an advertisement of self or riches. It is served to accelerate the earnest fulfilment of the Great Commission. There are no riches to advertise anyway because the resources came from all strata of membership of the church. Everyone contributed his or her mite. It was a determination to give God the very best. “When you read through the scriptures, you find that tabernacles were huge edifices that evoked the aura of the Almighty. When you read about the nature of the building that King Solomon built for God, it was magnificent and befitting of worship of the Owner of the whole universe. “We in Deeper Life Bible Church believe in preaching the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ and we hope that the new building will attract people who ordinarily may not think of coming to hear the word of God. And the Bible tells us that one soul is greater in value than all the riches of the world put together. So then, if by putting up the building, a soul is saved from the fury of hell fire, we would have achieved God’s goal.”



