Photos of Timaya's Multi Million Naira Mansion - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

Photos of Timaya’s Multi Million Naira Mansion – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)



Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) Photos of Timaya's Multi Million Naira Mansion

Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Singer, Timaya, is dishing life goals as he posts pictures of his multi million naira mansion. http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng http://fly.africa. The house, which is believed to be located in the Lekki area of Lagos, would pass for anyone's dream …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

