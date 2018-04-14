 PHOTOS: Osinbajo attends Emergency ECOWAS summit — Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: Osinbajo attends Emergency ECOWAS summit

Posted on Apr 14, 2018

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, represents Nigeria at the Extra-Ordinary ECOWAS Meeting holding in Lome, the capital of Togo.

Osinbajo was received on arrival at the airport by Togolese President , Faure Gnassingbe, on April 14, 2018.

