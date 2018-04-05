 Photos: Police arrest most wanted female criminal - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Hivisasa

Photos: Police arrest most wanted female criminal
Hivisasa
The Kenya police force has arrested a female crime suspect described as the most dangerous criminal whom they have been tracking for the last three years. The suspect Lavender Akinyi Ogilo is being linked to a spate of robberies in posh city estates

