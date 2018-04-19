PHOTOS: Simi Celebrates Age 30 In Style — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Simi Celebrates Age 30 In Style

Simisola Bolatito otherwise known as Simi, turned 30 yesterday and she took to her Instagram to wish herself a happy birthday. Release some really nice photos of herself, she captioned it; Happy birthday you sexy, beautiful piece of chocolate. You are wonderfully made. Fierce. A fighter. A Rockstar. You are MAGIC… . Today, I’m so happy. […]

The post PHOTOS: Simi Celebrates Age 30 In Style appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

