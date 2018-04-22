 PHOTOS: Simi Throws 80s Themed Birthday Party — Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: Simi Throws 80s Themed Birthday Party

Posted on Apr 22, 2018

Joromi singer Simi threw a birthday bash to celebrate her 30th birthday. She went with a 1980s theme with guests expected to go ‘Old Skool’ A lot of celebrities were around with Adekunle Gold missing from the festivities, but Falz the Bad guy was around for the party. She posted the pictures on Instagram. On […]

