{Photos} Sonko launches city beautification project - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

{Photos} Sonko launches city beautification project
The Star, Kenya
{Photos} Sonko launches city beautification project
The Star, Kenya
Nairobi County in partnership with Kenya Urban Roads Authority has launched a tree planting project aimed at restoring the city back to its glory. Governor Mike Sonko said the project was in line with the pre-events in preparation for this year's World …
Jubilee senator slams Governor Sonko
