Photos: Spice Diana shoots new video. — Nigeria Today

Photos: Spice Diana shoots new video.

Spice Diana has in a space of one month shot three music video and the latest was today. The singer who is determined to emerge finest female or even overall best artiste this year is releasing video after the other.

Spice Diana this year already has four videos in circulation. Her manager Roger Lubega surely got all intentions to take her upto the top.

Here are some moments from her shoot today.

This post was syndicated from BigEye.UG.

