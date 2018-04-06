PHOTOS: T-Boss Shares Family Vacation Pictures From Romania - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: T-Boss Shares Family Vacation Pictures From Romania – Information Nigeria
PHOTOS: T-Boss Shares Family Vacation Pictures From Romania
Tokunbo Idowu, otherwise known as T-Boss, a former Big Brother Nigeria runner-up has shared photos from a recent trip to see her family in Romania over the Easter period. T-Boss' mom is Romanian while her father is from Edo state. She posted pictures …
