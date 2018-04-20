 PHOTOS: Timaya Shows Off New Mansion — Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: Timaya Shows Off New Mansion

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment, Photos | 0 comments

Singer Timaya showed off his ridiculously beautiful mansion on his Instagram page simply captioning it: I miss home. The 37-year-old Bayelsa born singer, got people salivating over the house which is reportedly located in Lekki. Sometime last month, photos of the house’s interior surfaced on the internet with the style and class of the house […]

