Photos: Verification of signatures on Dino Melaye’s recall — Nigeria Today

Photos: Verification of signatures on Dino Melaye’s recall
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s verification of signatures of the petitioners that signed for the recall of Senator Dino Melay.
The verification started 8 a.m. in 552 of 560 polling units in the seven local governments that make up Kogi West Senatorial District today
The post Photos: Verification of signatures on Dino Melaye’s recall appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!