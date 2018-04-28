 Photos: Verification of signatures on Dino Melaye’s recall — Nigeria Today
Photos: Verification of signatures on Dino Melaye’s recall

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s verification of signatures of the petitioners that signed for the recall of Senator Dino Melay.

The verification started 8 a.m. in 552 of 560 polling units in the seven local governments that make up Kogi West Senatorial District today

