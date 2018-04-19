Physically Challenged Son Of Gbenga Daniels, Adebola Set To Tie The Knot With His Fiance — Nigeria Today

Physically Challenged Son Of Gbenga Daniels, Adebola Set To Tie The Knot With His Fiance

Adebola Irede Daniel, one of former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel’s children is set to tie the knot.

The intelligent 26-year-old (will be 27 by September) who suffered from paraplegia— a rare condition with no medical clarity, is in a happy mood currently.

This is because his girlfriend has accepted to marry him after he proposed to her last night!

Taking to Instagram to announce the engagement and share photos, Debola, who bagged a Masters with distinction in Mechanical Engineering from the University College London, in 2017.

wrote:

“ENGAGEMENT! “So last night I asked my best friend and my closest confidant to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES!

@tash_loves I love you more than words can ever describe. You’ve shown me what love is and it’ll be an honour to spend the rest of my life with you.”

An inspirational speaker, Debola once educated his followers on how he was confined to the wheelchair:

I was born into a very comfortable home, with both amazing parents and without a disability. However, when I turned 5, I was diagnosed with paraplegia- a rare condition with no medical clarity. I became confined to a wheelchair. Growing up in Nigeria, I unconsciously associated disability to poverty and crime due to amputated beggars on the streets mostly as a result of Sharia Law practised in the North.

This was the general opinion of most Nigerians in my social circle as a child. Having myself become physically challenged, I was exposed to the stigma and assumptions that came with being ‘disabled.

All of a sudden, I was looked at with pity, with judgement and sometimes with resentment by my fellow countrymen.

As I became an adult, I began to realise that the onus was on me to make something of myself and create my life and future the way I envision it. My future was, and would always be in my own hands.

