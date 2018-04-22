PICS: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 92nd birthday at special concert - Channel 24 — Nigeria Today

PICS: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 92nd birthday at special concert – Channel 24
Channel 24
PICS: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 92nd birthday at special concert
London — Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 92nd birthday with a Saturday night concert in London featuring British singers such as Sting, Tom Jones and Jamie Cullum. Kylie Minogue, Shaggy and Craig David also performed during the "Queen's Birthday …
