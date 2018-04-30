 Pictures From Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Birthday Celebration + Video — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pictures From Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Birthday Celebration + Video

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Yesterday was the birthday of Davido beautiful Girlfriend Chioma and he organized a surprise Birthday party for her. Davido Celebrated Chioma’s birthday in style and as well in her presence Declared his love for her by kissing her. Just for Chioma’s birthday Davido also dropped a brand new single titled ”Assurance” dedicated to his new […]

The post Pictures From Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Birthday Celebration + Video appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.