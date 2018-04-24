Pimax takes notes from Valve for its prototype ‘knuckles’ VR controller — Nigeria Today

Pimax takes notes from Valve for its prototype ‘knuckles’ VR controller
Borrowing from Valve Software’s unreleased knuckles controller, Pimax revealed a similar peripheral for its upcoming 8K VR headset. It will support all five fingers using thumb, trigger, and grip buttons along with two sensors.
The post Pimax takes notes from Valve for its prototype ‘knuckles’ VR controller appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!