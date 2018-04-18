Pink & her two Kids are the Cover Stars for PEOPLE Magazine’s Beautiful Issue — Nigeria Today

Pink & her two Kids are the Cover Stars for PEOPLE Magazine’s Beautiful Issue

Award-winning musician Pink has been named the cover star of People’s Most Beautiful issue, as she graces the cover with her two kids, Willow and Jameson.

The musician speaks to the magazine about her parenting style, creating a gender neutral environment for her kids and more.

Read excerpts from her interview below:

On her parenting style: Yeah, I believe in affection. I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you’ll be there. My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out okay. I always tell Willow, I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them.”

On creating a gender neutral environment for her kids: Absolutely. I feel like gender-neutral is in itself a label and I’m label-less. I don’t like labels at all so I believe that a woman and a girl can do anything.

On her beliefs: I believe in fairness and justice. And I believe that a boy can do anything. So I have boys that flip dirt bags and I have boy friends that wear dresses. It’s all okay to me. It’s whatever floats your boat. So that’s the kind of house that we live in.

The post Pink & her two Kids are the Cover Stars for PEOPLE Magazine's Beautiful Issue appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

