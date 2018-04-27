 Pinterest tests ‘a more inclusive’ search, adds a skin tone filter for makeup — Nigeria Today
Pinterest tests ‘a more inclusive’ search, adds a skin tone filter for makeup

Apr 27, 2018

Finding the right makeup can depend on skin tone — so Pinterest is helping Pinners find more custom beauty results by introducing a skin tone filter. The filter includes four skin tone ranges.

