Plane Crash in Algeria kills at least 100 💔 — Nigeria Today

Plane Crash in Algeria kills at least 100 💔

A military airplane has crashed in Algeria, killing at least 100 people, Al-Jazeera reports. The military plane crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria near the Boufarik airbase, outside Algeria’s capital, Algiers. The plane was carrying troops and was headed for a military base in Bechar, southwest Algeria. Speaking to The Associated Press, Mohammed Achour, […]

The post Plane Crash in Algeria kills at least 100 💔 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

