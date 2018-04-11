 Plane Crash in Algeria kills at least 100 💔 — Nigeria Today
Plane Crash in Algeria kills at least 100 💔

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A military airplane has crashed in Algeria, killing at least 100 people, Al-Jazeera reports. The military plane crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria near the Boufarik airbase, outside Algeria’s capital, Algiers. The plane was carrying troops and was headed for a military base in Bechar, southwest Algeria. Speaking to The Associated Press, Mohammed Achour, […]

