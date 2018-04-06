Planned recall: Melaye heads for Supreme Court - Newburgh Gazette — Nigeria Today

Planned recall: Melaye heads for Supreme Court – Newburgh Gazette
Newburgh Gazette
Planned recall: Melaye heads for Supreme Court
Melaye in a notice of appeal dated April 3, 2018 and filed by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), wants the apex court to equally set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on March 16, 2018, which dismissed his appeal against the recall for …
