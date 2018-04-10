 Plateau agencies strategise on tax law reforms - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Plateau agencies strategise on tax law reforms – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Hill

Plateau agencies strategise on tax law reforms
The Nation Newspaper
Ministries, departments and agencies in Plateau State have met to discuss how best to implement the state's tax laws. Governor Simon Lalong, speaking during an engagement with members of the state Executive Council, chief executives of boards, agencies
Liberal group launches database to track corporations' response to tax lawThe Hill
The GOP Tax Law Is So Flawed It Must Be Completely Rewritten, Liberal Think Tank SaysThe Fiscal Times
Bernie Sanders calls for repeal of GOP tax lawWashington Examiner
Newsmax
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.