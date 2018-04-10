Plateau agencies strategise on tax law reforms - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Plateau agencies strategise on tax law reforms – The Nation Newspaper
The Hill
Plateau agencies strategise on tax law reforms
The Nation Newspaper
Ministries, departments and agencies in Plateau State have met to discuss how best to implement the state's tax laws. Governor Simon Lalong, speaking during an engagement with members of the state Executive Council, chief executives of boards, agencies …
