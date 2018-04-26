Plateau generates N3.09bn in first quarter of 2018 — Nigeria Today

Plateau generates N3.09bn in first quarter of 2018
Plateau Government has
said it generated N3.09 billion
Internally Generated Revenue,
IGR, in the first quarter of 2018.
Chairman, Plateau State
Internal Revenue Service,
PSIRS, Mr. Dashe Arlat, made
this known in an interview with
newsmen in Jos on Tuesday.
Arlat said that revenue
collected during the period was
the highest ever in the history
of the service.
In his words; “ “Looking
back at what, N2.5 billion, we
generated during the same
period under review in 2017,
we have an increase of about
N600 million this year, ’’ he
said.
Arlat described the collection
as very huge and encouraging
and attributed the development
to the renewed vigour of
Ministries Departments and
Agencies, MDAs, and staff of
PSIRS in the New Year.
According to him, the MDAs
and PSRIS have been holding
series of workshops and
stakeholders meetings toward
better and workable means
of improving the revenue
collection of the state.
He said that the feat was
achieved due to tremendous
improvements in collection of
the Pay As You Earn, PAYE,
levies and charges by the MDAs
and the PSIRS.
The chairman gave the
monthly analysis showing
January as having the highest
collection of N1.27 billion,
February N828.65 million and
March N997.22 million.
“At the beginning of the year,
we set a target of nothing less
than a N1 billion as our monthly
Internally Generated Revenue,
IGR, toward strengthening
and improving government’s
provision of basic social
amenities to the citizens of the
state.
“As it is now, with what we
have so far generated, we have
gotten there and we hope to
improve on it as we move on in
the year,’’ Arlat said.
He said that the staff of the
ministry of tourism had been
going out to ensure that all
hotels, events centres, drinking
spots and viewing centres,
among others, were duly
captured and registered for
payment of taxes and levies.
Arlat also thanked the Plateau
state governor Simon Lalong
for his efforts in boosting the
IGR of the state.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!