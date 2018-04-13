Plateau internally-displaced women protest - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Plateau internally-displaced women protest – Vanguard
Plateau internally-displaced women protest
Jos—Women displaced by recent attacks in Daffo District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, yesterday, held a peaceful rally in Jos, the state capital to draw government and the public's attention to their plight. The internally-displaced …
