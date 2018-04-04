Plateau seeks partnerships with Facebook, Google, others - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Plateau seeks partnerships with Facebook, Google, others – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Plateau seeks partnerships with Facebook, Google, others
The Eagle Online
The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dan Manjang, disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos when the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Plateau Council, paid him a courtesy visit. By The Eagle Online On Apr 4, 2018. 3 3. The …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!