 Unknown Osayamen Osawe hits hat-trick in Germany - AOL Footbal (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Unknown Osayamen Osawe hits hat-trick in Germany – AOL Footbal (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


AOL Footbal (press release) (blog)

Unknown Osayamen Osawe hits hat-trick in Germany
AOL Footbal (press release) (blog)
Nigerian striker, Osayamen Osawe was the hero for German Bundesliga II outfit FC Kaiserslautern as he scored a hat-trick in their 4-1 demolition of home team MSV Duisburg which had another Nigerian Kingsley Onuegbu on their ranks, AOIFootball.com
Plateau United boosted by return of goalkeeper Odah, AyagwaSCORE NIGERIA (blog)
CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau, MFM To Play At Agege StadiumHotsports TV (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.