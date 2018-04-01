Unknown Osayamen Osawe hits hat-trick in Germany - AOL Footbal (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

Unknown Osayamen Osawe hits hat-trick in Germany – AOL Footbal (press release) (blog)
Unknown Osayamen Osawe hits hat-trick in Germany
Nigerian striker, Osayamen Osawe was the hero for German Bundesliga II outfit FC Kaiserslautern as he scored a hat-trick in their 4-1 demolition of home team MSV Duisburg which had another Nigerian Kingsley Onuegbu on their ranks, AOIFootball.com …
