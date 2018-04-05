Plated plans to take meal kits from your doorstep to the grocery store — Nigeria Today

Plated plans to take meal kits from your doorstep to the grocery store
Here to show that not all meal kits are created equal is Plated. While it debuted in Northern California and Chicago, you should be able to buy these pre-packaged meal kits from a grocery near you by the end of the year.
The post Plated plans to take meal kits from your doorstep to the grocery store appeared first on Digital Trends.
