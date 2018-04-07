Playing Woman In Movie Was Uncomfortable – Ik Ogbonna - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Playing Woman In Movie Was Uncomfortable – Ik Ogbonna – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Playing Woman In Movie Was Uncomfortable – Ik Ogbonna
Independent Newspapers Limited
Ik Ogbonna is always on the top list of most fashionable and good looking actors in Nollywood. In this interview With Ifeoma Ononye, he speaks on the female role he played in the new movie 'Disguise', and how he loves his bald look. About your movie …
Uti Nwachukwu and Yomi Casual troll IK Ogbonna for wearing a fake designer shirt
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!