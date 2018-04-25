 PlayStation Plus members get ‘Beyond: Two Souls’ for free in May — Nigeria Today
PlayStation Plus members get ‘Beyond: Two Souls’ for free in May

Posted on Apr 25, 2018

Sony revealed the free games PlayStation Plus members will be receiving in May, and they include the PlayStation 4 version of Quantic Dream’s Beyond: Two Souls, as well as Ubisoft’s Rayman Legends.

The post PlayStation Plus members get ‘Beyond: Two Souls’ for free in May appeared first on Digital Trends.

