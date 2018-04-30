 Please Don’t Embarrass Us Again, Nigerians Beg as Buhari Meets Trump in the White House — Nigeria Today
Please Don’t Embarrass Us Again, Nigerians Beg as Buhari Meets Trump in the White House

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

After more than a year in office, President Donald Trump for the first time is hosting an African president at the White House. President Muhammadu Buhari  will become the first sub-Saharan African Head of State to meet with President Trump in the White House.

The meeting with Nigerian President Buhari is in Washington, DC  and they will reportedly discuss mutual economic and security concerns. Nigerians have however taken to social media to beg Buhari not to insult them at the meeting with Trump like he did in the UK.

