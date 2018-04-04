Please Enjoy This Hilarious New Will Ferrell / Joaquin Phoenix Interview — Nigeria Today

Please Enjoy This Hilarious New Will Ferrell / Joaquin Phoenix Interview

Will Ferrell might have taken to starring in festering piles of manure masquerading as movies (take your pick, but I’m going with Daddy’s Home 2), but he can still bring out the odd chuckle now and again.

Take for example Joaquin Phoenix’s recent interview with, um, Interview Magazine, where the man firing off the questions was none other than Ferrell.

Here’s how the magazine teed up the interview:

The notoriously press-averse actor eyes journalists with skepticism [sic], and approaches interviews with weary trepidation—even when the person asking the questions is Will Ferrell.

Now you can read the interview in its entirety here, but we will rely on VICE to pluck out the best back and forth banter between the two stars.

Phoenix on Ferrell’s interview style:

PHOENIX: Are you reading off prepared questions and trying to pretend that they’re just popping into your head?

Ferrell on Phoenix’s personal life:

FERRELL: In your personal life, are you sometimes a little bitch?

PHOENIX: Be more specific.

Bananas are somehow like having kids:

PHOENIX: Having bananas around the house is like having kids. I don’t have kids but I have nephews, and I grew up in a big family with a lot of kids, and I have to say that the smell of rotting bananas seemed to permeate the household throughout my entire childhood. [Ferrell laughs] And I feel like, if you wanted to know what it’s like to have kids, you could get a banana and throw it on your bed for a few weeks, then you’d kind of know what you’re going to be dealing with. Because bananas are basically—that’s what toddlers eat, right?

Social media:

FERRELL: Here’s another thing I want to ask you about: I read how you’re not on social media, and I love that your answer was, “Because I’m 42.” I just had a big meeting with agents who were trying to get me to be on social media, and I literally said, “If I have to get on social media, then I’ll just leave the biz.”

Phoenix’s work with M. Night Shyamalan.

FERRELL: When you worked with M. Night Shyamalan, did you ever just once call him M. Night Shyamalamadingdong?

PHOENIX: No.

The Super Bowl:

FERRELL: [laughs] Well, next year I’ll invite you over to watch the Super Bowl.

PHOENIX: You don’t have to.

FERRELL: You don’t even have to watch it.

Old School:

FERRELL: I remember that happened to me with Old School [2003], with a scene where my character streaks naked down the road, and I was like, “Oh, that’s a funny joke.” And then it came to the night that I had to shoot it. [both laugh] On a city street, in front of a lot of crew, and extras, and people in the street. And I was like, “Oh, yeah, I gotta do this now.” Those things can sneak up on you.

Wrapping up:

FERRELL: Well, I think we’ve covered all the pertinent topics.

PHOENIX: I think we should’ve ended it in the beginning.

Makes quite a nice change to see an interview that is just two famous peeps shooting the breeze, and a high five for Will Ferrell not giving a damn about social media.

Again, you can read the full interview here.

[sources:interview&vice]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

