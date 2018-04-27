PMB Approves Appointments Of Executive Secretary NHRC, Others — Nigeria Today

PMB Approves Appointments Of Executive Secretary NHRC, Others

Following their confirmation by the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved some appointments, including that of Mr Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu, as the executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). This is contained in a statement by the permanent secretary, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun A. Adekunle. The appointments include […]

The post PMB Approves Appointments Of Executive Secretary NHRC, Others appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

