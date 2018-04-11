PMB Makes 23 New Appointments — Nigeria Today

PMB Makes 23 New Appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed chief executive officers of agencies in the federal ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education, Power, Works, and Housing as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The appointments were made public yesterday in a statement signed by Mr Lawrence Ojabo in the Office of the Secretary to the […]

The post PMB Makes 23 New Appointments appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

