 PMB Meets APC Govs, Seeks Support For Oshiomhole — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PMB Meets APC Govs, Seeks Support For Oshiomhole

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday evening met with state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress. The meeting was held behind closed doors inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to a Presidency official who spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity, the sole item on the agenda of the meeting was […]

The post PMB Meets APC Govs, Seeks Support For Oshiomhole appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.