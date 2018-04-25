PMB Meets APC Govs, Seeks Support For Oshiomhole — Nigeria Today

PMB Meets APC Govs, Seeks Support For Oshiomhole

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday evening met with state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress. The meeting was held behind closed doors inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to a Presidency official who spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity, the sole item on the agenda of the meeting was […]

The post PMB Meets APC Govs, Seeks Support For Oshiomhole appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

