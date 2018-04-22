PMB Pays Tribute To Gani Fawehinmi On 80th Posthumous Birthday — Nigeria Today

PMB Pays Tribute To Gani Fawehinmi On 80th Posthumous Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to Nigeria’s foremost social critic and selfless legal luminary, Chief Abdul Ganiyu ‘‘Gani’’ Fawehinmi, SAN, on his posthumous 80th birthday, describing the late legal icon ‘‘as a true conscience of the nation, defender of democracy and people’s rights advocate’’. As the world posthumously marks the 80th birthday of Chief […]

The post PMB Pays Tribute To Gani Fawehinmi On 80th Posthumous Birthday appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

