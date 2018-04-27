Poe teases New Song “Double Homicide” | Watch a Snippet on BN — Nigeria Today

Poe teases New Song “Double Homicide” | Watch a Snippet on BN

Rapper LadiPoe, more popularly known as Poe, is set to release a new song and music video soon.

The Mavin signed artist shared a teaser for the video of his new song “Double Homicide” on his Instagram page and we can’t wait for it to be released.

Check on it!

