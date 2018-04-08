Pogba At The Double To Spoil City’s Title Party — Nigeria Today

Pogba At The Double To Spoil City’s Title Party

Champions-elect Manchester City let slip a 2-0 half-time lead as they lost 3-2 at home to neighbours Manchester United on Saturday. Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United produced a stunning second-half fightback at the Etihad Stadium, preventing Manchester City from clinching the Premier League title with a 3-2 victory. Pep Guardiola’s side appeared on […]

