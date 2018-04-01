Pogba insists problems 'can only make me stronger' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Pogba insists problems ‘can only make me stronger’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Pogba insists problems 'can only make me stronger'
Vanguard
Paul Pogba told French television that his recent struggles to hold down a regular starting place at Manchester United were something that had “never happened to me before.” Read Also: Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker in world heavyweight clash …
Pogba welcome 'problems'
Man Utd midfielder Pogba: Join to PSG…?
Man Utd star Paul Pogba SLAMMED by Bryan Robson for being too immature
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!